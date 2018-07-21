A few weeks ago, I upgraded my Linux OS to Ubuntu 18.04 (from 16.04). I did a clean install and overall it’s been nice - some function keys that didn’t work before now work great out of the box! However, one thing that’s annoyed me is the *beep* sounds that the shell makes (both Bash and zsh).

Fixing this in Bash was easy enough with a quick search. I found this page from 2013 that asked me to put set bell-style none in my /etc/inputrc or my ~/.inputrc .

However, fixing this in zsh (which is my default shell) was harder than it should have been for some reason so I thought I’d document it (tl; dr below). Surprisingly, all my searches weren’t giving me anything. I did learn that zsh doesn’t read inputrc files and so my above fix wouldn’t work. I was mostly searching for how to turn off the beeps when tabbing through the autocomplete listing. I did find this comment on a Unix StackExchange question that said it was possible in zsh but didn’t say how (relevant xkcd). Some days later when I searched for it again, I found some obscure reference to LIST_BEEP and HIST_BEEP on this page from 2005 and a suggestion to look them up in the zsh manual. The next time I searched for these things (query: “zbeep hist_beep list_beep”), the first result was the same page from 2005 (ouch, bad sign) and the second result was a gzipped PostScript version of the zsh manual. I downloaded it but did not open it just then (and found out later that I wasn’t able to search inside the PostScript file anyway for some reason). And then finally, on a site called bash2zsh.com I found this PDF which gave me the answer.

zsh options can be set with setopt and unset with unsetopt . The option BEEP toggles whether zsh beeps on all errors. The option HIST_BEEP toggles whether zsh beeps when going beyond history. And the option LIST_BEEP toggles beeps on ambigious completion.

I finally ended up adding the following lines to my .zshrc :

# Turn off all beeps unsetopt BEEP # Turn off autocomplete beeps # unsetopt LIST_BEEP

Oh, sweet silence.

tl; dr